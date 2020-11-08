Lloyds Pharmacy rolls out an impressive array of gifts for Christmas

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or those you love, LloydsPharmacy has an amazing range of gifting options from an enviable list of brands for gifting season. With 90 stores nationwide LloydsPharmacy is the perfect place to pop in and pick up some great gifts for Mum, Dad, Granny, Sister, Teacher… you name them, there is a gift in your local store to suit them.

OUR FAVOURITE GIFTS FOR HIM

Armani Code 15ml Set – €55

This Gift Set includes a popular selection of Armani fragrances. Armani Acqua di Gio EDT (5ml), Armani Stronger With You EDT (7ml), Armani Code EDT (4ml) & Armani Code Profumo EDP (4ml)

Calvin Klein Dark Obsession 125ml – €25.95

Dark, opulent and addictive the Dark Obession fragrance is described as powerfully masculine scent.

Boss Bottled 100ml Set – €91

This set has a great selection of the well-known favourites from the Boss range, perfect for gifting – Eau de Toilette 100ml + deo spray 150ml + Shower Gel 100ml

Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men’s Ginger & Lime Grooming Tin – €9.95

This perfectly formed gift set contains all the grooming essentials, including 100ml of Hair & Body Wash, 50ml Aftershave Balm and a 50ml of Shower Gel. The Fuzzy Duck Ginger & Lime fragrance with subtle woody base notes has been carefully balanced to be both refreshing and soothing.

Lynx Africa Box Set – €16.95

This Lynx gift set contains Lynx Africa body spray and Lynx Africa shower gel with a mix of warm African spices and aromas to refresh your senses.

OUR FAVOURITE GIFTS FOR HER

Armani Sì 15ml Set – €55

Treat her to the gift of Armani style with a mini perfume Christmas Gift Set set that includes:

Mini Sì Eau de Parfum 7ml

Mini Sì Passione Eau de Parfum 7ml

Mini Emporio Armani In Love With You 7ml

Mini Giorgio Armani Aqua Di Giogia 5ml

Marc Jacobs Daisy 50ml Set – €74

Irresistibly feminine, Marc Jacobs Daisy is the captivating creation of Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas.

Whimsical white daisies abloom on its cap give the iconic Daisy bottle a retro-cool twist — as charming and unique as the woman who wears the fragrance. This set contains:

50ml/1.7 oz. Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

75mL Shower Gel

Radox Bathrobe Set – €29.95

Perfect for some self-care, contains a Fleece Dressing Gown, Radox Shower Mousse, Bath Scent and Body Wash.

Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue 125ml Set – €24.95

Fifth Avenue, created by Elizabeth Arden in 1996, is a heady floral fragrance recommended for daytime wear. Set includes:

Eau de Parfum Spray 125ml / 4.2 fl.oz.

Body Lotion 100ml / 3.3 fl.oz

Sanctuary Spa A Few Extra Minutes Gift Set – €13.95

Indulge your senses in the sumptuous aromas of the Sanctuary Spa A Few Extra Minutes set. Infused with long-lasting fragrances, these spa-inspired formulas will inspire you to take a little time out of your hectic day for self-care. The Set Contains: Body Wash (250ml), Body Scrub (200ml) & Body Lotion (250ml)

Clarins Supra Volume Mascara Set – €26

Experiment with and enhance your makeup looks with this eye kit from Clarins. Gift Set Contains:

8ml Mascara Supra Volume, 10ml Instant Eye Makeup Remover & 0,39g Crayon Khol.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Collection – €14.90

For the first time ever enjoy all 4 variants of the iconic Huile Prodigeuse in This Iconic Huile Prodigiuse Collection. All of our oils are multi-purpose and contain a blend of 7 precious botanical oils to repair, nourish and beautify the face, body and hair. The Set Contains: Huile Prodigieuse 10ml, Huile Prodigieuse Florale 10ml & Huile Prodigieuse Riche 10ml.

La Roche-Posay Cleansing Set – €23.95

La Roche-Posay Cleansing Christmas Box contains the products suited to remove impurities and make-up. This set gently cleanses, tones and soothes sensitive skin to reveal a brighter, more luminous complexion. This set contains: 200ml Make Up Remover Cleansing Milk, 50ml Ultra Fine Scrub,

50ml Thermal Spring Water & 50ml Eau Micellaire Ultra

Vichy Cleansing Ritual Set – €19.95

The Vichy Cleansing gift set is the perfect cleansing option for sensitive skin. Giftset Contains: Purete Thermal 1 step Milk Cleanser 3in1 200ml, Aqualia Thermal Light Day Care 15ml, Purete Thermal EMUR 100ml & Aqualia Thermal Night Spa 15ml

