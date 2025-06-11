Liz McClarnon reveals her baby’s gender after announcing pregnancy

Liz McClarnon has announced the gender of her baby!

Last month, the Atomic Kitten singer revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Peter Cho.

Liz’s baby joy came amid the revelation that she had been privately struggling with fertility issues, and had also been through IVF treatment.

Now, for the first time since sharing her pregnancy news, Liz has given fans a further insight into her journey, as well as confirmation of whether she will be welcoming a son or daughter.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, the 44-year-old detailed that she is five months pregnant, and then went on to announce her little one’s gender.

“We're having a boy!” Liz exclaimed, adding: “We thought it might be a girl. Lots of names going around in my head and getting really excited by.”

The Whole Again hitmaker went on to describe her fertility journey with her husband as being “really tough”.

“The reason we went to a doctor to find out, when we met, I was over 40, it's a reality. We thought let's see where we are, let's see where we stand,” she recalled.

“You do think straight away, this will be fine, one go. This will be it. The first time we got 10 eggs, couple fertilised, then we went on holiday. It was so stressful, you get phone calls every day, they keep you updated,” Liz explained.

“We got so stressed we went to France for a few days. We got a phone call while there that no embryos had reached the last stage. It was the biggest shock of my life. I didn't expect them to say that. I don't think anyone does,” she confessed.

“The second time, ‘maybe this time’, you do have so much hope every single time… I hated myself for having the hope, but you're so right. If you don't go into it with that, why are you doing it?” Liz added.

Announcing her pregnancy on May 13, Liz simply penned on Instagram: “I just can’t believe we’re here.”