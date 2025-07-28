Liz McClarnon opens up about IVF after announcing pregnancy

Liz McClarnon has shared an emotional reflection on her journey through IVF.

In May, the Atomic Kitten singer announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband Peter.

At the time, Liz revealed that the couple had been privately struggling with fertility issues, and had also been through IVF treatment. The mum-to-be has since confirmed that they will be welcoming a son.

Now, ahead of the arrival of her baby boy, Liz has chosen to reflect on her experience with IVF and how its hormones caused her to gain weight.

Earlier today, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to post a video montage of photos and clips from the past three years, to highlight how she was secretly undergoing her journey with IVF without the public knowing.

At the end of her recap, the Whole Again hitmaker also included footage from the parents-to-be’s last appointment at their IVF clinic.

“After 8 IVF cycles within 3 years, as you can imagine, I’ve been on hormones more often than not,” Liz penned in the video’s caption.

“I just wanted to share how it can look. Sometimes normal and sometimes very not,” she wrote further.

Following her candid insight, many of Liz’s followers have since been commenting their well-wishes.

“Sending lots of love, thank you for sharing your journey xx,” one fan replied.

“Incredible, you are going to be the absolute best mama xx,” another commented.

“You are such a strong and inspirational person! I am so so happy for you!” a third follower agreed.

On May 13, Liz announced that she is set to welcome a baby with her husband Peter, writing on Instagram at the time that they “just can’t believe we’re here.”

Liz added: “So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse. I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with IVF and loss after so much hope."