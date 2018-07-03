‘Live a FULL life’: Louise McSharry on swimsuit confidence

Everyone has their insecurities and hang-ups about their bodies – and we are our own harshest critics.

In the world when images of Instagram and Victoria secret models are accessible at a touch of a button, it's easy to get discouraged.

That's why you NEED to heed this advice from our one and only, Louise McSharry.

As the broadcaster cooled off in the Irish sea with her little man during the heatwave, it sparked a pang of regret.

Taking to Instagram, the body confident expert said: "I feel a tinge of sadness about all the times I didn’t swim growing up because I was too afraid to be seen in a swimsuit. There are a lot of things I didn’t do in my teens and twenties because I was ashamed of my body."

"Thankfully I came to the conclusion that I deserved to enjoy my life rather than hiding away because of something as superficial as my body’s appearance."

"I decided that if people judged me, it didn’t matter, that what mattered was living my actual life and not sitting on the sidelines watching other people going on sun holidays or swimming in the sea," she continued.

"As it happens, I’m not aware of anyone making any judgement or comment since I started doing and wearing what I want. Maybe they do, but I think because I’ve decided I don’t care, I don’t even notice it if it is happening."

"Not ‘when you lose the weight’, because you might never ‘lose the weight’ and actually you’re probably just fine as you are."

"One thing’s for sure, you won’t find yourself lying on your deathbed thinking ‘thank god I didn’t take my cardigan off on that really hot day’ or ‘I’m really glad I didn’t go swimming with my friends all those times.’ You deserve to LIVE, whatever body you’re in."

We couldn't agree more.

Now get out there into the freezing Irish sea and rock that swimsuit!