Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares rare snaps of twins on holiday

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been enjoying a holiday in Jamaica with her fiancé and twins for the last few weeks.

The Woman Like Me singer, who understandably keeps her children off of social media as much as possible by hiding their faces when she posts photos of them, has shared new snaps of the rarely seen tots for their dad’s birthday.

Leigh-Anne took to Instagram to share two photos for her footballer fiancé’s 31st birthday. In one snap, the family-of-four are perched under a sunny palm tree and in the second picture, Andre is relaxing in bed with the two little ones laying on his chest.

The 30-year-old captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Super Dad! You were born to do this”.

Andre commented three red heart emojis under the photos while many fans wrote to say how great they are doing as parents.

One fan penned, “The most beautiful and luckiest bubbas with the best and most talented parents everrrr”.

“The best little family ever. Happy birthday Andre!!”, wrote a second fan. A third follower said, “Omg Leigh so cute, happy birthday Andre”.

Another fan commented on how quickly the babies have grown as their first birthday approaches, “The twins are growing up so fast. Can’t believe they will be 1 soon”.

Leigh-Anne and Andre welcomed the twins into the world in August 2021, just over a year after their engagement in May 2020.

Leigh-Anne announced the babies’ arrivals by sharing a black and white snap of their feet with the caption, “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here. 16/08/21”. The couple are yet to reveal the little one’s genders and names.