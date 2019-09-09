Little Mix star Jesy Nelson reveals trolling led to her suicide attempt

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has revealed that she attempted suicide in 2013 after constant trolling about her appearance.

The X-Factor winner explained how the pressure and consistent negative comments caught up with her one night in 2013 and she took "as many tablets as I could" to escape it.

Her then-boyfriend realised what Jesy had tried to do and immediately called an ambulance, where Jesy was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her new BBC documentary, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, she said; "I was sat in bed crying, thinking, 'This is never going to go, I'm going to feel sad for the rest of my life, so what is the point in being here?'

"The only way I can describe the pain is like constantly being heartbroken. I remember going to the kitchen and I just took as many tablets as I could. Then my ex, who was with me at the time, he woke up and was like, 'why are you crying?' I kept saying, 'I just want to die'."

Jesy deleted Twitter since the incident, which she found was a huge breeding ground for ruthlessly vile comments. The 28-year-old has faced criticism for everything you can possibly think of.

Jesy told her family and close friends, as well as the rest of Little Mix, what had happened after her suicide attempt six years ago.

In the BBC documentary, which will be available on the iPlayer and will air on BBC One from 12 September, she recalled how the bullying began almost straight away after the X Factor experience;

"I had about 101 Facebook messages in my inbox, and the first one that came up was from some random man, saying: 'You are the ugliest thing I've seen in my life, you do not deserve to be in this girl band. You deserve to die'."

Jesy adds: "The whole world had an opinion on me and they weren't good ones. From the minute those comments started it became one of the worst times of my life."

"I wasn't known as one of the singers from Little Mix. I was always known as 'the fat, ugly one'. It literally consumed every part of me."

The star found fame on X Factor in 2011 when she was paired with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to form a girl group.

Jesy is hoping that her new documentary will shed light on the impact of social media trolls and mental health. If this story has affected you, please call Samaritans on their hotline: (01) 671 0071

Feature image: Instagram/@jesynelson