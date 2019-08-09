Little Miss Sunshine the Musical lands at the Olympia next week

The road to happiness may be a bumpy ride, but you're bound to enjoy the journey with a show like this one. We've found the perfect event of next week, and you'll want to bring the whole fam.

Little Miss Sunshine the Musical is coming to the Olympia Theatre for a five-night run next week, with tickets still available for the stellar production.

Based on the 2006 Oscar-winning film, the show is a new musical comedy from Tony Award winners James Lapine and William Finn and follows 12-year-old aspiring beauty queen Olive Hoover.

The duo are renowned for works such as Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Falsettos and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Herself and her dysfunctional family including her mum, Sheryl, her dad Richard, her brother Dwayne, Grandpa Edwin and Uncle Frank, embark on a journey to put their issues aside for Olive's sake.

The clan must travel hundreds of miles to California in their old VW camper van so Olive can compete in the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant. It's an emotional rollercoaster of a film, and the musical is set to be just as heart-warming.

Bernard O'Shea is set to make his theatrical acting debut, stepping into the role of Grandpa Hoover and starring alongside Irish actress and singer Lucy O'Byrne (Evita, Les Misérables, The Sound of Music), who plays Sheryl.

The cast includes two-time Olivier-award nominee Paul Keating (Little Shop of Horrors, The Full Monty), Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Eastenders), and Ian Carlyle (The Lion King, We Will Rock You).

From Tuesday August 13 until Saturday, August 17, Little Miss Sunshine the Musical will light up the Olympia. Matinee performances are also taking place on Wednesday 14 and Saturday 17 of August.

Tickets for the show are onsale now via Ticketmaster.ie, don't miss your chance to witness the most hilarious pageant of all time through song.

Feature image: Instagram/@lmisssun