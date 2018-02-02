Listen up: Your old Disney DVDs and videos could be worth a fortune

Who else remembers the pure excitement of popping that beloved, worn out Disney video in the VCR?

You prayed the video wouldn't get eaten by the dusty machine as your favourite scenes were rewound over and over.

If you were one Disney fan who happened to keep every early variation of the movies – on either VHS or DVD – it turns out that your no-doubt prized collection could be worth a fairly tidy sum.

There really is a serious market for Disney nostalgia on the likes of sites like Ebay and Esty, with certain collections fetching thousands online.

Both the DVDs and VHS videos could give your daily earnings more than a little top-up but going by some of the collections for sale, the most valuable seems to the Black Diamond VHS Collection.

This rare collection includes 18 animated features all released between 1988 to 1993 for VHS. These editions come in a clamshell case and display a logo in the shape of a black diamond that says 'The Classics' on the spine, according to Stylist.

Over on Etsy, a set of 21 pre-owned vintage Disney VHS tapes (including one Black Diamond edition) is selling for an astounding £182,294.74.

Full sets will usually always be snapped up by specialist collectors but you can get lucky if you even own singular videos; a root around on Ebay and you'll see some range from in the sixties to the hundreds, according to The Mirror.

Would you dust yours off if you were cash-strapped before payday?