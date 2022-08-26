Listen: Britney Spears releases new single with Elton John & fans go wild

Oops… she did it again! Britney Spears has finally released a new single with none other than the pop legend, Elton John.

Since her last album was released six years ago, Britney has been on a music hiatus but has now returned with a dance tune that fans are going crazy for. This is also the first single Spears has dropped since being released from her conservatorship in November 2021.

The 40-year-old’s much anticipated song is called Hold Me Closer and dropped this morning, Friday, August 26. The tune features a remix of some of Elton’s greatest hits, Tiny Dancer, The One and Don’t Go Breaking my Heart.

Since the catchy song was released, fans have been loving it! John announced that the dance track has already been streamed over 1M times on Spotify. Many Britney and Elton fans have sharing their compliments for the song under its YouTube comment section.

One fan wrote, “Love it, what a collab to come back with. Way to go Britney and Elton, fantastic work”.

“Smiling and tears of joy & excitement listening to this tune. What a hit to add to both of these legendary careers. Britney sounds so beautiful, amazing come back. This will be on repeat today! Well done”, penned a second fan.

Credit: Instagram

A third added, “It’s amazing!!! They both sound incredible… what an amazing way for Britney to be celebrated with a new song after everything”.

When talking about her latest single on Twitter, the Gimme More singer revealed, “Okie dokie… my first song in 6 years!!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time… @eltonjohn!!!! "I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me!!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious!!”.

She continued, “I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy… yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful”.

“I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well!!! Yes… I choose happiness and joy today!!!”.

Listen to the tune here: