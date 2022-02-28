Lisa Kudrow & Mira Sorvino play special homage to Romy and Michele

Actresses Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino stepped back into their iconic Romy and Michele characters at last night’s SAG Awards, and it’s making us feel all kinds of nostalgic!

If you grew up in the 90’s then you’re probably all too familiar with the classic 1997 buddy-comedy film, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, which quickly became an essential at every tween sleepover.

It follows two best friends who weren’t very popular in High School. This fact is once again brought to their attention when they’re invited to their 10-year High School Reunion. Determined to show off to their former classmates, Romy and Michele attend with completely fake identities.

During last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Lisa (Friends, Book Smart) and Mira (Mighty Aphrodite, Norma Jean & Marilyn) both stepped out to present the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series, wearing outfits which symbolised their famous reunion ‘ensembles’ from their timeless film.

As another nod to the movie and one of it’s famous tracks, they stepped onto the stage to the tune of Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time, with Lisa wearing a sparkling hot pink suit, while Mira’s wearing an eclectic blue suit. “You look cute,” Mira said, to which Lisa giddily replied, “I know, thanks!”.

The pair truly embraced their ditsy characters, and even brought along a pad of post-it-notes, the stationary item which their characters claimed to have invented.

“I just realised this — we’re wearing great ensembles, while at the same time presenting to great ensembles,” Mira quipped, as Lisa said, “you are so right!”

“You are so right! And these cast ensembles are so hilarious… and you knew that ensemble had two meanings, ok you’re a genius!” she jokingly added.

Of course this isn’t the first time Lisa and Mira have reunited over the 25 years, as back in September 2019, the pair spontaneously bumped into each other at a party.

“Most thrilling moment for me at a party EVER! Genuinely GOOD person @mirasorvino see you soon,” Lisa lovingly wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a sweet photo of them both.

Back in 2020, the pair reunited at The Creative Coalition's sixth annual Television Humanitarian Awards, where they discussed the possibility of an official on-screen reunion, with Mira admitting, “I love Lisa and I would do anything just to work with her again in any capacity,” she added. "That would be a joy.”