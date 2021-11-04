Lir Chocolates launches stunning new gift box collection

Lir Chocolates, the luxurious chocolate brand, proudly made in Meath since 1987, has launched an exciting new range of gift boxes bringing together their most-loved chocolates to add delight and joy to every occasion.

The innovative Irish chocolatier is also celebrating introducing the first plastic-free chocolate gift boxes to Irish shelves. Lir Chocolates, a Gold member of Origin Green, has made this welcome move to plastic-free packaging as part of its journey to become fully sustainable across all its packaging and ingredients within the next five years.

The Lir Chocolates Occasions Collection (230g, €11 RRP) contains 22 mouth-watering chocolates with seven stunning varieties including the 'Sea Salt & Caramel Affair', 'Mint Moment', 'Crunchy Nut Novelty' and the 'Valencia Orange Crunch'.

The beautiful, eye-catching blue box has a kraft paper interior, which unfolds to reveal the beautiful hand-crafted chocolates, guaranteed to bring a smile and spread joy every time. The Lir Chocolates Occasions Collection is available in Tesco, Dunnes, Supervalu, Donnybrook Fair, Nolans and for delivery direct to your home from www.lirchocolates.com

The Lir Lovely Collection (110g, €6 RRP) contains 16 luxurious chocolates with four fabulous flavours, 'Milky Smooth Truffle', 'Intensely Raspberry', Sea Salted Caramel Truffle' and a 'Crunchy Milk Chocolate'. The gorgeous green colour gift box also has a kraft paper interior making it innovatively plastic-free and fully sustainable.

A perfect thank you gift for that someone special or simply for some well-deserved, deliciously indulgent me-time, the Lir Lovely Collection is available in Supervalu, Donnybrook Fair, Nolans and for home delivery from www.lirchocolates.com

The wider Lir Chocolates range is also available from Supervalu, Centra, selected Tesco and Eurospar Stores nationwide and Dublin and Cork Airports. You can shop online at www.lirchocolates.com and join the conversation online @LirChocolates.

