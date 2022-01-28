Lir Chocolates launch exciting Valentine’s Day gifting range.

Lir Chocolates, the luxurious chocolate brand, proudly made in Meath since 1987, is making it easy for you to show some love for your planet and your partner this Valentine's Day with its exciting range of plastic-free gift boxes, a first on Irish shelves.

The Lir Chocolates Occasions Collection (230g, €11 RRP) contains 22 mouth-watering chocolates with seven stunning varieties including the 'Sea Salt & Caramel Affair', 'Mint Moment', 'Crunchy Nut Novelty' and the 'Valencia Orange Crunch'.

The beautiful, eye-catching blue box has a kraft paper interior, which unfolds to reveal the beautiful hand-crafted chocolates, guaranteed to bring a smile and spread joy this Valentine's Day.

The Lir Chocolates Lovely Collection (110g, €6 RRP) contains 16 luxurious chocolates with four fabulous flavours, 'Milky Smooth Truffle', 'Intensely Raspberry', 'Sea Salted Caramel Truffle' and a 'Crunchy Milk Chocolate'. The gorgeous green colour gift box also has a kraft paper interior making it innovatively plastic-free and fully sustainable.

Lir Chocolates, a gold member of Origin Green, made the welcome move to plastic-free packaging as part of its journey to become fully sustainable across all its packaging and ingredients within the next five years.

A perfect Valentine gift for that someone special or indeed for some well-deserved, deliciously indulgent me-time, the Lir Occasion and Lovely Collections are available in Supervalu, Donnybrook Fair, Nolans and for home delivery from www.lirchocolates.com.

Katie Byrne, Senior Brand Manager, Lir Chocolates commented:

"At Lir, we are in love with chocolates and Valentine's Day is one of our favourite times of the year. The Lir Occasions and Lovely Gift Boxes are collections of our most-loved chocolates and we're thrilled with the reaction so far. For over 30 years we've been focusing on using natural ingredients to develop our winning combinations. We're delighted to extend this focus on natural to our packaging, offering customers the option to go plastic-free and fully sustainable at every gifting occasion."

Lir Chocolates range includes:

Lir Lovely Collection (110g) – €6

Lir Occasions Collection (230g) – €11

Lir Dark Chocolate and Mint Bar (90g) – €2.50

Lir Milk Chocolate and Salted Caramel Bar (90g) – €2.50

Lir Milk Chocolate Truffles (102g) – €3

Lir Salted Caramel Truffles (102g) – €3

Lir Dark Chocolate Truffles (102g) – €3

Lir Almond and Hazelnut Truffle Box (120g) – €6

Lir Salted Caramel Truffle Box (145g) – €6

Lir Marc de Champagne Truffle Box (145g) – €6

The wider Lir Chocolates range is also available from Supervalu, Centra, selected Tesco and Eurospar Stores nationwide and Dublin and Cork Airports. To find out more about Lir Chocolates visit the website at Lir Chocolates.