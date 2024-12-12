Lineup confirmed for this year’s Late Late Show Christmas special

We finally know the guest lineup for this year’s Christmas episode of The Late Late Show!

Following last week’s successful Toy Show, RTÉ has confirmed that one of its breakout stars, Brian Óg, will be reuniting with host Patrick Kielty for a catch-up.

In terms of celebrity guests, actor, writer and director Rupert Everett will be in the studio to discuss spending time in Ireland, his new book The American No, his recent guest appearance in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, and his plans for Christmas.

Patrick will be doing the honours of revealing the next five contestants who will be taking part in the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars. The show’s new judge, Karen Byrne, will also be on hand to give the contestants some top advice.

Commandant Jane O'Neill and Private Adam Higgins recently returned from South Lebanon, where they were deployed as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. This Friday, they will be in the studio to share what life was like in Camp Shamrock and how it feels to be home for Christmas.

Irish athlete Ciara Mageean will be on the sofa to chat about her gold medal win at the European Championships. Ciara will also reflect on her Achilles tendon injury that forced her to miss this summer’s Olympic Games, as well as giving an update on her recovery and her hopes to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Finally, Nathan Carter and Una Healy have joined forces for the first time to record a Christmas classic, all in aid of Barnardos. The duo will be chatting to Patrick all about it, and will also perform ‘Mistletoe and Wine’ live with the children’s choir from Corville National School in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

The Late Late Show’s Christmas special airs tomorrow night (Friday, December 13) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.