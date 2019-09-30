Lindt are releasing milk and white chocolate Lindor for Christmas

You can’t deny the Christmas spirit is creeping in. One of the best things about the holidays is the heavenly amounts of sweet treats in stores.

We’ve already had to stop ourselves from buying selection boxes with the weekly shop.

However, this new addition to the Lindt collection is going to be impossible to say no to.

In honour of the festive period, Lindt are releasing a limited edition chocolate and it just sounds too good to be true.

They’re launching a milk chocolate Lindor with a white chocolate truffle centre. If anyone needs us we’ll be drooling for the foreseeable future.

The product description reads, ‘This Christmas, indulge in Lindor Milk with White truffles – delicious Lindt milk chocolate enrobing delectably smooth white centres. Perfect for sharing, entertaining and gift giving.’

We honestly can’t see ourselves sharing a box of these with anyone, sorry.

Christmas is all about indulging and treating yourself to the finer things in life so we’ll certainly be ordering a box or two (or ten) of these new Lindor goodies ahead of the Christmas break.

They are currently available in Tesco so be fast. There’s no doubt they’ll be sold out in a blink of an eye.