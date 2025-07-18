Lindsay Lohan reveals glimpse into son Luai’s second birthday

Lindsay Lohan has been celebrating her little one!

Yesterday (July 17), the Freaky Friday actress marked her son Luai’s second birthday.

Lindsay welcomed her baby boy into the world in 2023, along with her husband Bader Shammas.

In honour of her son’s special day, Lindsay has taken the opportunity to share an insight into his recent birthday party.

Last night, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos from Luai’s outdoor birthday party, which was dinosaur themed.

“Happy Birthday to our sunshine, our sweetest boy, our heart, Luai! Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of our life. You light up every room (and keep us all on our toes), and we are so proud to be your mama and daddy,” Lindsay gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“You are the deepest love we have ever known, the wildest adventure, and the most beautiful purpose. You have given our lives a whole new meaning, and we are grateful every single day,” the Mean Girls star continued.

“Here is to another year of cuddles, giggles, and magic. Me and Daddy love you more than words can say,” Lindsay added sweetly.

Following her heartfelt tribute, many of Lindsay’s fans have since been expressing their own well-wishes to little Luai.

“This is adorable! Happy Birthday Luai,” one follower wrote.

“I really love that cake! Happy birthday Luai!” another praised.

“I love seeing celebs have a normal party for their kids. It’s perfect,” a third fan added.

Luai’s second birthday comes as Lindsay recently opened up about whether she would like to have another child.

Speaking to Elle in May, the actress reflected on balancing her life as a mother.

“I feel like we live in a different world now, where women make it such a point, especially in motherhood, to make time for ourselves. We make it important. But also, once you have one kid, you’re like, ‘Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with,’” she teased, adding: “I’m like, ‘He needs a friend.’”

Explaining her childhood with three siblings, Lindsay noted further: “Yeah, there’s nothing like that. Also, I don’t know if it’s selfish—but I’m like, ‘I need more than one kid to take care of me when I’m older.’"