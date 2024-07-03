Lindsay Lohan ‘grateful’ as she celebrates 38th birthday

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 38th birthday.

As the Mean Girls actress marks the special occasion with loved ones, she has opened up about turning another year older.

Sharing a tribute on social media, Lindsay admitted she is 'feeling blessed' to be celebrating another birthday.

Lohan took to Instagram to share a selfie while wearing a birthday tiara to her 14.4M followers.

In the post, where she is smiling from ear to ear, Lindsay wrote, “Another trip around the sun. grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer”.

“Feeling blessed”, The Parent Trap actress revealed before adding, “Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes”.

Many famous faces took to the comments to send birthday wishes to the mum-of-one.

Model Tyra Banks wrote, “That’s my lil boo. Love you, Casey!”, referencing the character Lindsay played in Life-Size, a movie they both starred in.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL !!! LOVE YOU LINDZ”, penned fashion designer Jeremy Scott.

Make-up guru Jaclyn Hill added, “Happy Birthday gorgeous!”.

Lindsay’s younger siblings also shared sweet birthday tributes to their sister online.

Irish Wish star Dakota Lohan penned, “Happy birthday Lin. You’re the most caring and loving person I have ever met. I’m so grateful the universe gave back to you and understood how much you care and give to everyone”.

“I hope you realize how much you mean to everyone and selfishly how much you mean to me and have changed my life”.

Dakota sweetly added, “You’ll always be my best friend and inspiration because you’re the strongest person I will have ever met. Love you beyond I can ever tell you through words”.

Singer Aliana Loahn’s heartfelt message said, “Happy birthday to my beautiful sister @lindsaylohan May all the beautiful miracles continue on for you, all your wishes come true. Always and forever, I love you”.

Michael Lohan Jr, decided to send birthday wishes to Lindsay alongside a photo of them as children and said, “Pals. Love you sis @lindsaylohan”.