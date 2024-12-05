Lindsay Lohan details upcoming Christmas plans with baby son

Lindsay Lohan has revealed an insight into her Christmas celebrations with her young family!

The Mean Girls star became a mother for the first time last July, when she welcomed her baby son Luai. Lindsay and her husband Bader Shammas now live in Dubai, after beginning their romance in 2020 and tying the knot two years later.

Now, in an interview with The New York Post, the 38-year-old has been quizzed about her plans for the Christmas season.

“I’m very nerdy when it comes to wrapping presents. I love the art of wrapping. I will wrap any of my friends’ presents — just give it to me. I’ll help,” she teased.

“For my son, I want to do fun ones. If he sees dinosaur wrapping paper, he gets excited. So that’s what’s fun for me — wrapping presents and putting up the tree. And filming every moment of it!” Lindsay exclaimed, adding that she also plans to bake brownies to create “dirt” on the floor beside Santa’s cookies.

Elsewhere in her interview, the Hollywood star was asked how motherhood has changed her life.

“It’s no longer about you, really. For me, everything is about my child and my family and my household, and making sure that my work is in line with what’s going to work for everyone else,” she detailed.

The Parent Trap actress, who is currently starring in Netflix’s new festive romcom Our Little Secret, also noted that filming the movie was the first job she accepted after giving birth to her son.

“My son was six months old, and so I was learning for the first time really how to go and work and be on set and come home. Where I was staying was really close to where we were filming. So it was pretty much just a normal day job, and I felt so blessed for that,” she gushed.

“I need time with my child. That’s really important to me. I’m a mom and a wife first, and then, you know, I have my other stuff,” Lindsay added.