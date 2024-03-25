Linda Nolan shares health update amid cancer battle

Linda Nolan has shared a health update amid her battle with cancer.

The singer, known for being a member of the group The Nolans with her sisters, revealed the heartbreaking news that her cancer had spread to her brain in 2023.

In a new update to fans, Linda has revealed the news that her latest scan saw ‘no progression’ of the disease in her bones or liver.

While speaking to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain earlier today, the 64-year-old explained, “My scan showed that there’s no progression in the disease in my bones and liver, and the tumours in my brain have shrunk a little”.

“That was a day before my birthday. We had a party – either way we were going to have a party. But it was good news, so we really had a party”, she went on to reveal.

Linda was then asked what advice she would give to people who may have a loved one that has been diagnosed with cancer but doesn’t know what to say to them.

She said, “I haven’t read the bad stuff online, I see one bad word and move on. It does affect you if somebody says something to you”.

“I found the first time I lost a few friends in the fact they didn’t know what to say and so they didn’t say anything. It was a real shock because two of them were great friends, we’re alright now”.

“At the time they said, ‘We didn’t know what to say’, and I said, ‘Say that- I don’t know what to say, but I’m here for you’”.

Linda also commented on Kate Middleton’s recent announcement about her cancer diagnosis.

Sharing her thoughts on how the Princess delivered her news, Nolan admitted, “I thought it was perfect. I’m suffering myself and I listened and I took everything in and she’s so right for someone who has been diagnosed”.

“Hope – you’ve got to have hope and people around you that love you”, she advised.

Linda was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 before being given the all-clear.

She then discovered she had hip cancer in 2017 which had spread to her liver in 2020, before spreading further to her brain last year.