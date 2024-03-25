SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Linda Nolan shares health update amid cancer battle

by

Linda Nolan has shared a health update amid her battle with cancer. 

The singer, known for being a member of the group The Nolans with her sisters, revealed the heartbreaking news that her cancer had spread to her brain in 2023.

In a new update to fans, Linda has revealed the news that her latest scan saw ‘no progression’ of the disease in her bones or liver.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Linda Nolan (@thelindanolan)

While speaking to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain earlier today, the 64-year-old explained, “My scan showed that there’s no progression in the disease in my bones and liver, and the tumours in my brain have shrunk a little”.

“That was a day before my birthday. We had a party – either way we were going to have a party. But it was good news, so we really had a party”, she went on to reveal. 

Linda was then asked what advice she would give to people who may have a loved one that has been diagnosed with cancer but doesn’t know what to say to them. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Linda Nolan (@thelindanolan)

She said, “I haven’t read the bad stuff online, I see one bad word and move on. It does affect you if somebody says something to you”.

“I found the first time I lost a few friends in the fact they didn’t know what to say and so they didn’t say anything. It was a real shock because two of them were great friends, we’re alright now”.

“At the time they said, ‘We didn’t know what to say’, and I said, ‘Say that- I don’t know what to say, but I’m here for you’”.

Linda also commented on Kate Middleton’s recent announcement about her cancer diagnosis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Linda Nolan (@thelindanolan)

Sharing her thoughts on how the Princess delivered her news, Nolan admitted, “I thought it was perfect. I’m suffering myself and I listened and I took everything in and she’s so right for someone who has been diagnosed”.

“Hope – you’ve got to have hope and people around you that love you”, she advised. 

Linda was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 before being given the all-clear. 

She then discovered she had hip cancer in 2017 which had spread to her liver in 2020, before spreading further to her brain last year. 

Trending