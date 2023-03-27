Linda Nolan shares ‘frightening’ update on cancer diagnosis

Linda Nolan has shared a heartbreaking update on her battle with cancer as she has been diagnosed for the fourth time with the disease.

Known for being a member of the singing group The Nolans with her sisters, Linda has been very open about the tragic news she received from doctors just last week.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning, Linda revealed that her cancer has spread to her brain.

“Unfortunately, sadly for me, my cancer has now spread to my brain which I only found out on Monday”.

She continued, “That’s obviously very frightening because there isn’t much help for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy which I'm going to be having”.

“There is a new drug that's been in use for a year for brain cancer, and we're going to try me on that as a chemo drug, with some other treatment”.

“I’m not giving up, I’m positive. I’m going to lose my hair again for the fourth time so my sister said, ‘At least you’ve got some nice wigs now’”.

The 64-year-old then explained that she has moved back in with her sister Denise as the brain cancer was affecting her balance and she had three ‘nasty falls’. Linda also said, “I bought a wheelchair. We’re getting stuff ready for the inevitable really”.

Nolan then described the diagnosis as a, “Really, really scary trip to be on, this one”.

When speaking about symptoms she was experiencing before her diagnosis, Linda revealed she was ‘hoping it was something to do with her spine’, rather than her brain because she said, “My speech hadn't been affected or my vision. I wasn't getting headaches”, which would typically be more common symptoms of the disease.

After her interview on GMB, Linda took to Instagram to thank her fans for their messages of support.

“Thank you to everyone else for all the lovely messages, I couldn’t do it without all your support”, she wrote, “Next stop, radiotherapy tomorrow!”.

The singer was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, before discovering she had hip cancer in 2017 which had spread to her liver in 2020.