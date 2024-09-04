Lily Collins shares moving anniversary tribute to husband Charlie

Lily Collins is celebrating a very special day with her husband Charlie McDowell.

The couple are marking their three-year wedding anniversary today, September 4.

To commemorate the special occasion, Lily has penned a heartwarming tribute to Charlie on social media, describing their marriage as ‘the greatest gift’.

On Instagram, the Emily in Paris actress shared a collection of black and white professional photos of the pair looking loved-up to her 28.5M followers.

Lily captioned the moving post, “Happy anniversary to the man who makes me laugh harder than anyone. Three years held in your arms has been the greatest gift”.

“Barefaced and in a basic tee, you make me feel like the most special human on the planet. I adore you @charliemcdowell. More than I know how to say”.

She closed off her sweet message by saying, “Here’s to countless incredible moments together (plus twinning photoshoots). And to think, the best is still to come…”.

Many fans took to the comments to send heartfelt anniversary wishes to Lily and Charlie.

One fan penned, “Happy 3rd anniversary to you both! Love you guys”.

“Gorgeous humans, happy anniversary xoxo”, wrote a second commenter.

Another added, “Happy Anniversary to my favorite Emily in Paris Character and her man”.

Charlie also wrote a heartfelt tribute to his wife online alongside the same pictures. He penned, “Happy third anniversary to the best person there is. Love you so much @lilyjcollins. to many more laughing fits”.

Lily and Charlie got engaged in 2020 and went on to tie the knot on September 4, 2021, surrounded by loved ones in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.