Lili Reinhart posts touching tribute following the death of Luke Perry

Yesterday, Riverdale fans were left in shock following the announcement of the death of actor Luke Perry at the age of 52.

Luke suffered a stroke last week, which ultimately caused his death yesterday evening.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty on the show, has taken to her social media to share her grief with fans.

She first took to her Instagram story to share a short sentiment, saying: 'I can barely find the words. I am devastated. We all are.'

She then moved over to Twitter and posted a longer message in honour of Luke.

'I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us,' she tweeted.

I just can’t believe it. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 4, 2019

I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.'

'I just can’t believe it.'

Luke originally rose to fame on Beverly Hills, 90210. He had recently been playing Fred Andrews on Riverdale, gaining huge popularity for his emotive portrayal as Archies' dad.

Luke's family released a statement, saying: 'At only 52 years of age, Luke Perry has passed away less than a week after suffering a massive stroke.'

'No words can describe how much we miss him right now. Luke will be acting his way up there. Rest easy Luke.'