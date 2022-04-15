Like Avoca’s Hot Cross Buns? Here’s the top secret recipe!

You can't celebrate Easter without Hot Cross Buns! Avoca's recipe for this delicious baked treat combines the gentle warmth and spice of cinnamon with the tangy sweetness of citrus peel and dried fruit. When hot from the oven, brush these beauties with a honey or maple glaze and watch them disappear.

Makes 10-12 buns

Ingredients:

500g strong white flour

20g fresh or 7g dried yeast

5g salt

50g caster sugar

30g melted butter, cooled

½ tsp of cinnamon

2 tsp mixed spice

50g mixed peel

125g sultanas

275ml lukewarm water or milk

1 egg, optional

Pipeable Dough For Cross:

Make a stiff but pipeable paste by mixing plain flour with a couple of tablespoons of cold water until smooth.

Method:

Pre-heat your oven to 180 fan assisted

Start by dissolving the yeast in either 250ml of lukewarm water or milk along with the melted cooled butter.

Place the flour, spices, salt and sugar into the bowl of a food mixer with the dough hook, mix on a low speed for a minute to incorporate ingredients. Then slowly add the yeast liquid, and egg if using (this will give you a slightly richer dough) until the mix comes together. Then add your fruit and mix on a low speed for 5 – 8 minutes or until dough is springy to touch, (it should hold a thumb indentation for a minute or two).

If your mixture is sticky simply add a little extra flour. Once your dough is ready, remove to a floured surface and divide into 10/12 equal size balls approx 100g in weight each. Roll each ball into a circle then place onto a parchment lined baking tray, allowing enough room for each bun to double in size.

Make a cross on top of each bun with your thick flour and water paste, you can pipe it on or use a teaspoon to drizzle it across. Allow the buns to rise in a cosy place this will take between 25 – 45 minutes depending on your kitchen’s temperature. Once they have risen place in the hot preheated oven for 18 – 22 minutes or until golden and cooked through.

Remove the buns from oven and whilst still hot brush with a little honey or golden syrup.