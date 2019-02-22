Lidl to significantly reduce salt & sugar in 30% of products by 2020

Knowing what ingredients we are putting into our bodies is vital.

Salt and sugar might add delicious flavour to our foods, but often processed foods in particular are laden with them, leading us to go above our recommended daily intake regularly.

Lidl Ireland has today announced that over 850 of their own-brand products are currently being assessed for ways to reduce their salt and sugar intake.

The affordable supermarket brand have pledged to create a 20% reduction in added sugar as well as reducing salt levels by the year 2020.

In their sugar reductions, the brand will be focusing on reducing levels in items targeted to or enjoyed by children.

For salt, Lidl will focus on everyday meal items, including ready meals, soups, pizzas, crisps, cakes and meat products.

'The food and retail industry can make a positive contribution to the prevention of obesity, so it s important we work in partnership to achieve a reduction in the amount fat, salt and sugar in foods eaten regularly by consumers, said Minister for Health Simon Harris, commending the move.

'I want to commend Lidl for this initiative to reduce the sugar and salt content of many of their own brand products to help create a healthier food environment.'

'This is something I hope others will replicate.'

The positive contribution to the nations' health will aim to fall in with the UK's Food Standards Agency targets for salt reductions.

The World Heath Organisation has found previously that the consumption of excess sugars can contribute to weight gain and obesity.