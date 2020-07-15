Lidl Ireland launches instant rewards app ‘Lidl Plus’

Lidl Ireland has launched an instant rewards app which delivers even more incredible savings and benefits to customers across their network of 163 stores throughout Ireland. A market first, Lidl Plus is designed to deliver customers with instant rewards and at least €10 instant savings each week through a range of discounts across Lidl’s selection of 2,500 permanently listed items. All customers have to do is simply download the app to their phone, activate their weekly coupons and scan at the checkout every time they shop – it’s that easy to save!

Customers can also scan their Lidl Plus app at the check out to receive a ‘Scratch & Win’, digital scratch card which can be redeemed in-store. Scratch & Win prizes are instant (e.g. €2 off your next shop) and will entitle customers to further savings on Lidl’s quality products.

Lidl Plus addresses the hindrances associated with the conventional loyalty programme market eliminating pointless points, loss of loyalty cards and unnecessary bundles of paper vouchers optimising the overall user experience. With registration only taking an astounding 90 seconds, customers can use Lidl Plus immediately and will benefit from weekly digital coupons, digital receipts and will be able to browse Lidl’s weekly leaflets and seasonal brochures conveniently all in one place.

The retailer had initially planned on a soft launch period for employees in early July, however so intrigued have Lidl’s loyal shoppers been by a mysterious Lidl app appearing on the App Store that Lidl Plus hit the #1 slot almost immediately! Lidl fans can now use the app every time they shop for instant rewards, with a fully integrated educational marketing campaign launching later in the month.

Research conducted by Amárach for Lidl Ireland shows that Ireland is a nation of savers, with the majority (93%) having found ways to make a saving in a supermarket or retail store. 50% of Irish adults agree that they are very good at saving and over four in 10 (41%) claiming they are always on the lookout for a bargain.

How It Works

The Lidl Plus app is available to download now from the iOS or Android app stores. Once downloaded customers are required to complete a quick and easy registration process. Lidl Plus registration takes approximately 90 seconds which is a fraction of the time competitor app registrations require which can often take days, if not weeks. Upon completion of registration, the app generates a unique digital Lidl Plus card for each customer which can then be scanned at the checkout in any Lidl store to start saving instantly – it’s really that easy!

Additional Features

Customers will benefit from a number of additional features including a store locator to search for their closest Lidl store whether in Ireland or abroad, digital receipts for every transaction that will be stored in their app for easy viewing as well as being able to browse Lidl's weekly leaflets and season brochures- all in one place.

Once downloaded, Lidl Plus can be used in all Lidl Plus enabled countries so customers can continue to avail of Lidl Plus savings when they can travel abroad again post lockdown.

Lidl Plus is now available to download on the iOS and Android app stores. To find out more about Lidl Plus, please visit www.lidlplus.ie