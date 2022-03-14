Lidl reveal budget-friendly flowers & gifts in time for Mother’s Day.

Lidl Ireland has mom-believable low prices across its Mother’s Day range which will be available in stores from Monday 14th March, (while stocks last). Whether you are looking for a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a gift such as a luxury candle and diffusers with designer-inspired scents or sweet treats ideal to create the perfect afternoon tea, Lidl have More for Mother’s this year. With prices starting at as just €3.99 you are sure to pick up the ideal gift to say thanks to mom for the mom-umental role they play in life.

More for Mother’s

Lidl’s ‘More for Mother’s’ gift range has a selection of pastel “Mum” personalised gifts including a Mums on a Mission mini planner and pen set, Kalma Llama squeezable llama, Mums Voucher Book and #Mumlife Travel Mug.

#Mumlife Travel Mug

Add a themed greeting card from just €0.99 [small €0.99, medium €1.29].

For the fashionista mom why not spoil her with a Designer DKNY Astoria Silver Women’s Watch at [€39.99 RRP €99.00] or a DKNY Eastside Rose Gold Watch for [€69.99 RRP €169.00].

DKNY Eastside Rose Gold Watch – €69.99 (RRP €169)

Full Bloom

Stores nationwide will be in full bloom to celebrate this mom-entous occasion, as Lidl’s More for Mother’s beautiful bouquets of flowers will be on sale (from 23rd of March). Exclusive to Lidl this Mother’s Day, Mothers from around the world are being celebrated with all of our bouquets wrapped in our stunning new packaging inscribed with the word “Mother” in different languages. The colourful array of top quality and affordably priced fresh bouquets will be on sale to suit all budgets with prices starting at just €3.99.

Flowers starting from just €3.99

Ideal for the little ones, the My Mummy Bouquet is perfectly priced at [€3.99]. Composed of a magnificent blend of colour and under €10 the Raspberry Ripple Bouquet or Blueberries & Cream [€9.99] are going to be snapped up and for those looking to splurge the Deluxe Spectacular Bouquet consisting of large-headed pink and white roses is fabulously luxurious at [€39.99] and the perfect gift for your super mama Lidl’s Super Mama Orchid [€9.99].

Best Mother Bouquet – €29.99

A top seller Lidl’s Elegance Bouquet* is as elegant as it sounds for just [€14.99]. The best part is, if you purchase this bouquet, Lidl has an exclusive Mother’s Day offer where you get 25% off any Candle & Diffuser Gift Set from the Luxury Collection.

Scented Candle – €4.99

The Luxury Collection

Spoil mom with a gift from Lidl’s Luxury Collection with a designer-inspired scented range of hand washes [€2.99], hand lotions, candles and diffusers. Starting at just €2.99, the scented selfcare lotions and matching reed candles and diffusers [€4.99/£3.59] are available in a variety of aromas including Lavender, Citrus and Herb, Pomegranate, Spice Vanilla and Patchouli, Burnt Amber and Coffee, and Plum and Rosewood.

All Luxury Collection scents are available in candles and matching diffusers giftsets meaning you can pick up the full set of your favourite fragrance for less than €10 with 1,400 hours of scented bliss guaranteed.

Food & Wine

Add some sparkle to the day from just €7.99 as Lidl stores will have a variety of Champagne and Prosecco available this Mother’s Day. These will include the light sparkling fresh and fruity Prosecco Treviso DOC Frizzante [€7.99], Prosecco Superiore [€12.99] a well-balanced, dry sparkling wine that has lovely pear and white peach flavours, Prosecco Spumante Rosé Millesima [€12.99] is a fabulous vintage and beautifully presented. To top it off offers will include the award-winning Cava DO Brut [€11.49].

Prosecco Spumante Rosé Millesima – €12.99

Finally, for the foodie Moms why not pick up a selection of sweet treats to create a delicious afternoon tea. Add to the occasion with the Mother's Day Iced Cakes [€2.99] and gorgeous Mother’s Day Flowery Cupcakes [€2.99]. There will be a number of offers available on the Lidl Plus app.

Lidl’s More for Mother’s, Mother’s Day range which will be available in stores from Monday 14th March, with new lines added throughout the promotion (while stocks last). For more information and to view the latest instore offers please visit www.Lidl.ie.