Lidl launch delectable range of BBQ food just in time for summer

Now that we’re finally coming into some warmer weather as the summer months approach, it’s time to start planning your garden parties and family BBQs.

There truly is nothing better on a hot summer day, than a luscious feast of BBQ cuisine to be enjoyed in the comfort of your back garden, surrounded by your nearest and dearest. That’s why we were only too delighted to sample the array of delectable BBQ food which Lidl has to offer this summer.

Earlier this week we were lucky enough to attend Lidl Ireland’s Summer Party, where we not only got a glimpse at some of their most popular middle aisle bargains, but we were also treated to an array of sumptuous salads and side dishes, meaty burgers and mains, as well as their super affordable ice cream range.

Lidl Ireland has unbelievable low prices across its More for You This Summer range which is available in Lidl stores throughout Ireland now. Whether you're entertaining friends or family at a BBQ, hosting a garden party, or just cooking a bite to eat for yourself, Lidl stores nationwide will have burgers, baps, sizzling sauces, steals and deals and everything you’ll need to enjoy the summer months while grilling and chilling!

Here’s the low-down on Lidl’s best BBQ buys this summer:

BBQ Burgers: Start your shopping list with Lidl’s brilliant range of Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish beef burgers available this summer. Bursting with flavour, delicious tasting and promising an affordable price suitable for every budget choose between the succulent Deluxe range of Dry Aged Angus Rib Steak Burgers [2pk €3.29] or the tender Deluxe Irish Angus Beef Quarter pounders [4pk €3.99].

Pick your preferred Flavoured Beef Quarter pounders available in Smokey BBQ, Caramelised Red Onion & Cheddar [4pk €3.49]. Lidl has a burger for everyone, including 5% low-fat Skinny Burgers [4pk €3.99].

Chicken Range: Cater for your crowd come rain or shine with Lidl’s amazing selection of Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish summer chicken range. Chicken lovers will be asking for more when they try the Chicken Burger [from €2.85], Quick Cook Chicken Fillet 300g [€3.79], luscious Chicken Thighs & Drums Sticks [€3.99], Chicken Mini Fillet Kebabs [€3.69] and Bally Manor Seasoned Drumsticks [€2.79].

Sizzling Sausages: A summer BBQ is are not complete without sizzlin’ sausages. Lidl will have award winning Deluxe Premium Irish Jumbo Pork Sausages [€1.99] consisting of 80% Premium Pork. These sausages are made using a traditional recipe produced by Loughnane’s, a fourth-generation traditional Irish butcher based in the west of Ireland. Stop in store and stock up on the party perfect Glensallagh Cocktail Sausages [36pk €1.59], Deluxe Flavoured Sausages [€2.19], Everyday Flavoured Sausages [€1.99] and Deluxe Hand tied Pork Sausage [€2.19].

Shoppers will also love Lidl’s range of Inisvale Summer Flavoured Irish Pork Belly Strips [€3.49] and BBQ Meaty Pork Ribs [€3.99].

Plant-based Paradise: Summer BBQ season doesn’t just have to be only for meat eaters. Earlier this year Lidl launched an extension Plant-based Vemondo Vegan and Vegetarian range and this summer why not tick all the boxes to create a mouth-watering BBQ at home.

Ensure you add Lidl’s Vemondo Plant to Plate Vegan Sausages [€1.99], Plant to Plate Burgers including the Beetroot Vegan Burger [€1.79], Sweet Potato & Chickpea Burger [€1.79] and the Plant to Plate Vegan Curried Cauliflower Burger [€1.79] and Plant to Plate Based Quarter Pounder Burger [ €1.99] to your shopping list.

Relish the Day and Ketchup: There’s a BBQ sauce for every occasion, whether it’s sweet, smoky, or extra spicy. Add some sauce to the summer season at Lidl with everyone’s favourites, Tomato Ketchup [€0.67], Mayonnaise 77% Fat [€1.19], Batts Burger Dip Sauce Squeeze [ €1.19], Squeezy Mexican Sauce [€1.19] and Sweet Chili Sauce [€2.29].

Bring on the Baps: To complete your barbecue, make sure to pick up some barbecue essentials such as Hot Dog Rolls [€0.79], Brioche Burger Buns [€1.19], Hamburger Buns [€0.79] or a fluffy Waterford Blaa [€1.49],

The little extras: Don’t forget about those little extras which make such a difference to any any BBQ feast, including Lidl’s Crispy Fried Onions [€1.29], Mild Red Cheddar Slices [€1.39], Irish American Style Streaky Bacon [€1.29] and their selection of fresh salad items such as onions, tomatoes and lettuce.

Lidl is your one stop shop for the perfect BBQ shopping list this summer. Customers are guaranteed to be licking their lips as they take to the aisle and shop the More for You This Summer range. For the latest instore offers and promotions please visit www.Lidl.ie