Lidl Ireland are selling Muscle-Melting Massage Guns for just €80

It can be really hard to stick with New Year’s resolutions. January is so miserable already – we’re broke, back to work and about a stone heavier after all the Christmas indulging. Plus, this year, it’s looking like it will be harder than ever with another lockdown looming.

But one way you can stay on track and exercise for a healthy body and mind this January is to check out Lidl’s new range of health and fitness products! Our favourite has to be their new Sanita Massage Gun, ideal for working out all your sore muscles after your at home work out!

To help ease your muscles into your New Year’s health and fitness resolutions, Lidl are debuting their new and versatile Sanita’s Massage Gun for just €79.99 – that’s up to 2/3 less than similar machines on the market! The ultra-affordable massager is available in all 168 Lidl stores nationwide from 31st December

The deep tissue massager is the perfect way to destress after the busy Christmas season and with 4 interchangeable massage attachments, you can adapt the massage gun for use on the entire body. The must-have tool offers various intensity levels to suit all needs from softer massages releasing knots and increasing blood flow to more rigorous muscle recovery. Lidl’s Sanita’s Massage Gun also comes with a 5.5-hour rechargeable battery and a practical storage bag, so you can massage away that muscle fatigue and stiffness wherever you are.

To further kick-start your New Year health buzz, Lidl are launching free online workout classes led by star Irish athletes, Ciara Mageean and David Gillick, helping you over the first hump of your 2021 health and fitness journey. With classes each Saturday at 10am for the month of January, Lidl’s ambassadors will keep you on track and motivated to achieve all your New Year’s goals. The perfect little boost to help you to keep your resolutions!

Each 20 minute exercise class will be hosted on the retailer’s Facebook here and Instagram (@Lidlireland) platforms, requiring little to no equipment. However, from Thursday 31st December, Lidl is stocking a whole range of versatile workout products starting at just €4, which are perfect to kick-start your new workout regime and can be used to follow the classes too. With staples such as Lidl’s Crivit Kettlebells (€4.99, 4kg/€8.99, 6kg/€9.99, 8kg) to help build strength and endurance and Crivit Resistance Band Set (€3.99) with light, medium and strong bands to keep your muscles challenged, it won’t be long until you’re feeling like an Olympic athlete yourself.

Lidl’s Sanita’s Massage Gun and workout range are available in Lidl stores nationwide from Thursday 31st December but hurry, they are only available while stocks last and with these price tags, they’re sure to sell out fast!

With their equipment and online classes readily available in the New Year, Lidl have all of your health and fitness needs covered! We could all use a helping hand with our motivation, especially in January. So let Lidl help and pop into store to check out what you’ll need to beat those January blues!