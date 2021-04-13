Lidl are selling a low calorie ice cream range for only €3 per tub

Now that we’re well and truly into the month of April, the days are getting longer and brighter, the weather is getting a bit finer and ice cream season has finally come back around again.

That’s why we couldn’t be more delighted to hear that Lidl have launched a brand new range of low-calorie ice cream at extremely affordable prices.

Lidl’s new own-brand range of high protein ice-cream is made exclusively for the retailer by Silver Pail Dairy based in Co. Cork and comes in three tasty flavours. With fewer calories (from 289 per tub) than traditional ice-cream, it’s the perfect, guilt-free post-workout treat, poolside snack or movie night bite!

Lidl customers can choose from Chocolate, Peanut Butter or Salted Caramel flavours for just €2.75 per tub which is considerably more affordable than similar branded products, such as Halo Top which retail at double the price.

That’s not all though — Lidl has also a new range of high protein puddings and yogurts which are low fat with no added sugar. Each pot has 20g of protein and is the ideal healthy on the go snack. The retailer’s puddings come in Vanilla and Chocolate flavours and are €1.29 each while the yogurts come in a variety of flavours including Blueberry, Raspberry, Cherry and Orange for just €0.99 each meaning there is something for all tastes.

If you are looking for an affordable high-quality milk alternative, look no further than Lidl’s latest additions to their Just Free range. These vegan milk alternatives are made with just four ingredients and come in Almond Barista for the coffee lovers and Oat for just €1.99 each.

Lidl’s new range of high protein products and high-quality milk alternatives are available in the retailer’s 168 stores across the country.