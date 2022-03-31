Lidl are selling a Handmade Prosecco Easter Egg & we need one now

With Easter just a few short weeks away, it’s finally an acceptable time to stock up on Easter Eggs and other chocolate treats.

If you feel like indulging yourself or a loved one to something a bit more boujee this Easter, then make sure to check out the decadent range of Easter Eggs landing in Lidl just in time for the festive season.

This season, Lidl are selling Deluxe Prosecco Easter Eggs, handcrafted by local Cavan supplier, Aine’s Chocolates. Available now in 174 Lidl stores across the country while stocks last, the artisan eggs have been crafted by chocolate experts who have been creating deliciously smooth and creamy handmade chocolate since 1999.

With wine and chocolate fast becoming an on-trend pairing, Lidl’s Master of Wine, Richard Bampfield, recommends pairing the retailer’s new decadent Easter egg range with some of Lidl’s award-winning, premium wines.

Here’s the rundown on the best way to enjoy Lidl’s fabulous Easter Egg range:

Deluxe Milk Chocolate Prosecco Egg (€8.99)

To compliment the silky, velvety chocolate taste, Richard pairs this egg with Lidl’s bestselling Prosecco Superiore Valdobbiadene (€9.69) from the retailer’s everyday range, that expertly draws out the refreshing hint of fruit in the chocolate.

Deluxe Dark Chocolate with Orange Egg (€7.99)

Richard recommends to pair dark chocolate with Lidl’s Donna Paola Vino Passito Toscana (€8.99). A rich, sweet wine from Tuscany is commonly served with desserts that compliments the intensity of bitter cocoa in dark chocolate along with the zest of orange.

Deluxe White Chocolate & Raspberry Egg (€7.99)

Try Lidl’s Deluxe White Chocolate with Raspberry Egg with the retailer’s Tokaji Aszu 5 Puttonyos (€14.99) from Hungary. This unique wine is gloriously sweet, certainly sweet enough to balance the chocolate, and the honey and candied fruit flavours will enhance the flavours of the chocolate.

Lidl’s range of UTZ-certified eggs are also available in a selection of varieties in addition to the above flavours and are exclusive to the retailer including Deluxe Milk Chocolate and Honeycomb and Deluxe Mint Milk Chocolate.

Lidl’s Deluxe range joins the retailer’s biggest Easter egg in store range with a plethora of eggs available for customers to choose from this year from private label treats available exclusive to Lidl to national branded family favourites, the range is available in stores nationwide now.