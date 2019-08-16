Liam Hemsworth’s fam reportedly "think he should cut Miley off’

Liam Hemsworth's family have apparently urged him to cut ties with his ex-wife Miley Cyrus following news of the couple's second break up, according to The Sun.

The Aussie actor's family are worried that the pair could potentially get back together in the future, and are adamant that he distances himself from her utterly.

Miley and Liam both keep saying the word ‘separated’ not ‘divorcing’ which has his family really worried they’re leaving the door open to get back together in the future," they said.

"They think Liam should cut Miley off and can’t stand the idea of them getting back together. Nobody wants that."

The insider added that the relationship has been "toxic" for too long and that the duo aren't meant to be. The on-and-off nature of their romance has led to red flags, evidently.

The Mother's Daughter singer was recently seen kissing newly-single reality star Kaitlynn Carter while on holiday in Lake Como, who married Brody Jenner last June.

A witness in Italy told Entertainment Tonight that the pair "were not trying to hide it at all."

Miley has since returned to Los Angeles with Kaitlynn, with the twosome being photographed together in a car. Liam officially confirmed the separation via his Instagram on August 12.

"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward." he said.

The singer has just dropped a new single, Slide Away, which makes subtle references to their rocky marriage.

Liam and Miley met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, and were engaged by 2012. They called off the engagement the following year, but reconciled in 2016, marrying just seven months ago.

Feature image: Instagram/@diamondsmagazinestr