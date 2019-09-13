Liam Hemsworth seen spending quality time with his brother Chris

Liam Hemsworth has been keeping a low profile since news broke of his divorce from Miley Cyrus, and her subsequent relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

The Hollywood actor definitely needed some time to himself, and flew back to his native Australia to spend quality time with his brother, Chris Hemsworth.

Sometimes we just need some sibling love, and Chris has brought a smile to Liam's face amid his heartbreaking break-up from his partner of 10 years Miley.

The brothers set off on a family holiday to Makepeace Island, just off Noosa in Queensland, Australia, to have some down-time and the pair looked more chilled out than ever.

Chris shared some photos of his time away with Liam and his wife Elsa Pataky on Thursday; "Another little hidden gem in Australia Thanks for the hospitality Makepeace Island!,’ Chris said.

The snapshots show Chris posed alongside Liam and his gang of seven. Chris jokingly puts his foot on Liam’s head in one moment, so we reckon they're just like every other brotherly pair.

The Thor star has had a turbulent week, with family dog Sunny going missing earlier last week and getting zapped by electric fencing.

The Marvel star's Goldendoodle ran off in Byron Bay, and the actor's family friend Tracey Sparkes shared an appeal on Facebook explaining that Sunny was a ‘very friendly’ pooch who was ‘approaching her third night lost’, Page Six reported.

"She ran off after getting a zap from electric fencing," she wrote, before asking members of a local Byron Bay Facebook group to "please keep a look out for her".

Chris and his wife, who adopted Sunny in November 2014, were reunited with the dog later on, luckily.

Liam definitely needed a holiday after splitting from Miley Cyrus just eight months after their marriage in December of last year.

The Slide Away singer is already dating new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter just days after confirming the end of her marriage.

Miley was seen kissing Kaitlynn on their trip to Italy and it’s now reported the pair are living together. People claim that the pair have taken the next step, and Miley has "no regrets" about her break-up.

According to The Blast, settlement discussions between the Miley and Liam have been ‘amicable’ since Liam filed for divorce and their pre-nup means dividing their assets is simple.

