Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown are taking things slow

Liam Hemsworth was spotted with his new beau Maddison Brown in New York City last week. The pair looked pretty smitten as they walked through the Big Apple, hand-in-hand.

However, The Hunger Games actor isn’t rushing into a new relationship just yet.

After the breakdown of his marriage to Miley Cyrus, Liam is being very careful when it comes to matters of the heart.

A source told People that his relationship with the Dynasty actress is in the early days.

They shared, “It’s very new. Liam is taking it slow, but he’s definitely interested in her.”

The duo enjoyed a meal and drinks at Sant Ambroeus and then headed for a romantic stroll around the Big Apple on October 10.

Liam has kept a low profile since splitting from Miley Cyrus. The actor flew to his home in Australia to spend quality time with his family, including big brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

The actor stressed that he wanted the best for ex-wife Miley, who is currently dating Cody Simpson. The Wrecking Ball singer also dated Kaitlynn Carter shortly after announcing her split from Liam.

Speaking about her love life, Miley said, “I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it through from the beginning. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

She added: “But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the Internet.”

Feature Image: TMZ