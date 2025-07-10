Lewis Capaldi gets emotional as first tour in two years sells out

Lewis Capaldi has reacted to the news that his first tour in two years has sold out.

On June 30, the Someone You Loved hitmaker announced that he will be embarking on a small tour across the UK and Ireland this September, for the first time since 2023.

Following his emotional set at last year’s Glastonbury, Lewis confirmed in June 2024 that he would be not be touring “for the foreseeable future”.

In recent years, the Scottish singer has struggled with his mental health and his diagnosis with Tourette’s syndrome, which causes movement and vocal tics that impact his ability to perform.

Now, after his surprise return to music last month, Lewis has spoken out for the first time since his tour went on sale earlier this week.

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of his tour poster, which declares all 17 of his UK and Ireland tour dates as being sold out.

“Honestly didn’t expect this at all… Genuinely had no idea what to expect after taking a break for so long so be seeing this tour sell out faster than any tour I’ve ever played is the most incredible surreal feeling,” Lewis penned.

“Thank you to every single one of you who got a ticket and I'm very sorry to any of you who wanted to come and missed out this time,” he continued.

“There won’t be any other shows for now, want to make sure I don’t push myself too far too soon. Means more than ya know how many of you were waiting to get tickets this morning x,” the BRIT Award winner added.

Following his heartfelt response, many of Lewis’ fans have since been commenting with their support.

“You deserve all of this and more! It’s so good you are taking care of yourself too, by not pushing yourself too far,” one follower responded.

“Didn't manage to get tickets but honestly you deserve this and can't wait to see everyone's videos,” another replied.

“We’ve missed you,” a third fan added.