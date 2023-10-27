Les Mis fans joyous as Carrie Hope Fletcher reveals gender of baby

Les Misérables musical fans have shared their delight as stage actress Carrie Hope Fletcher has revealed the gender of her first child.

Carrie announced the wonderful news that she was expecting her first baby with her husband Joel Montague last month.

Carrie and Joel are now celebrating their honeymoon at Disneyland in America and while on the trip, surprised fans by revealing their little one’s gender.

Heading to Instagram, the pair shared an adorable photo of them holding up a little Minnie Mouse dress in front of the Disney castle and wrote, “We can’t wait to welcome our little girl”.

Fans of the Les Misérables musical star rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their exciting news.

One fan said, “What a reveal!!! This Disney princess is going to be so much loved! The first Fletcher baby girl, congratulations!”.

“Awwwww! Cutest post and dress ever x”, penned another commenter.

A third added, “Aw you guys! This is so lovely! Congratulations xx”.

Carrie then took to her Instagram Stories to explain why they decided to reveal their first child’s gender to her 600K followers after previously saying they wouldn’t be sharing the news.

The expectant mum wrote, “Whilst we didn’t do a classic “gender reveal” where we as the parents found out via cake or smoke grenades or balloons or what not, we did want to find out the sex of the baby”.

“So after a blood test and a scan to confirm we were having a little girl, we’ve enjoyed the news for the past six weeks and shared it with our family and friends”.

Fletcher then added, “It’s gotten harder and harder not to slip up in the stories or posts and say “she” when talking about our baby so instead of accidentally telling everyone we thought it’d be nice to do a little post to let anyone who wanted to know, know”.

Carrie Hope and Joel got married in February when they eloped to Scotland for a private ceremony after less than a year of dating.

The parents-to-be held a big ceremony to celebrate their marriage surrounded by their loved ones in August.

When announcing Carrie’s pregnancy in September, she revealed, “We are beside ourselves to meet the newest member of our family early next year! This little one is already so loved”.