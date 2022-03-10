Leighton Meester opens up about returning to the Gossip Girl reboot

Leighton Meester, otherwise known as Blair Waldorf, has opened up about whether or not her iconic Gossip Girl character will be making a return in the new reboot series.

Speaking to Fox 5 New York, Leighton spoke about what it feels like to see an entirely new generation fall in love with the world of Gossip Girl all over again, nine years after her original series ended.

“I’ve watched the new one, I do think it’s really awesome. You know, I do feel like—I’m happy for them [the new cast],” she confessed.

When asked whether or not she would be open to the possibility of returning to the show, the How I Met Your Father actress said, “I feel like they’re doing a whole new thing… and I don’t think that we don’t fit in but — or I can only speak for myself — I don’t feel like I fit in.”

“But I will say…I feel really good sort of sitting back and leaving it to the kids. To the young, new generation, they’re doing so awesome.”

“So, that’s all I’ll say for now, you know. You never say never,” she added.

There you have it — there’s still hope of one day seeing Blair strut her stuff across the Upper East Side again!

The new revamped reboot series first aired in July, 2021, and it’s a modern, fresh take on the scandalous teen drama which we all know and love. The reboot focuses on a whole new cast of characters including Julien Calloway (played by Jordan Alexander), Zoya Lott (played by Whitney Peak), Audrey Hope (played by Emily Alyn Lind) and Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV (played by Eli Brown).

However, original fans can still enjoy one familiar face — or should we say, ‘voice’? Our menacing Gossip Girl is narrated by the lovable Kristen Bell, as she reprises her role once again.

Currently, all 12 episodes of the first new season of Gossip Girl are available to stream on the RTÉ Player, so if you’re not already caught up, happy binging!