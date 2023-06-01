Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares rare snaps of twins ahead of wedding

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is currently enjoying a family holiday!

The Little Mix star tends to keep her life with her toddler twins and fiancé Andre Gray fairly private.

Leigh-Anne occasionally shares a few rare glimpses of her one-year-old twins, whom she gave birth to in August 2021.

The 31-year-old has yet to officially reveal the twins’ names or faces on social media. Leigh-Anne has also never confirmed the genders of her children, but it has been widely hinted in recent months that she is a mum to two daughters.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

Last night, the Shout Out To My Ex singer delighted her 9.9M Instagram followers by uploading a snap of the family-of-four on a beach, as they enjoy a holiday in Jamaica.

“We home,” Leigh-Anne exclaimed in the caption of her post, alongside an emoji of the Jamaican flag.

The mum-of-two then went on to confess what this trip means to her. “haven't felt this whole in a while. Quality family time doesn't come often so I've been enjoying every second,” she detailed, referring to the fact that footballer Andre currently plays for a team in Greece.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

At the end of her caption, Leigh-Anne also explained the meaning behind a brief video she posted, which showcases her two children hesitantly embracing the sea.

“Slide 2 the bubbas saw the sea for the first time in a year, cautious at first but they are full on water babies now and that makes me so happy,” she beamed.

Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix bandmates, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, responded to the delightful update with several heart emojis.

We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams I love these women more then humanly possible and shit I'm getting married y'al pic.twitter.com/WU1C2VwGpC — Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@LeighAnneMusic) May 11, 2023

Many fans have been speculating that Leigh-Anne and Andre might be celebrating their wedding in Jamaica soon, after the singer celebrated a lavish hen party last month.

“S**t I’m getting married y’al,” the Black Magic hitmaker teased at the time, hinting that the ceremony could be imminent, following the couple’s engagement in May 2020.

We can’t wait to find out!