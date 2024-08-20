Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares insight into twin daughters’ birthday

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been celebrating her little ones!

On August 16, 2021, the Little Mix singer became a mum for the first time with the birth of her twin daughters.

Leigh-Anne and her husband, footballer Andre Gray, have never disclosed the names of their little girls or shared photos of their faces on social media.

Now, following their third birthday last week, the Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker has been giving fans a glimpse into the beautiful bash that she threw for her twins.

Last night, Leigh-Anne took to her Instagram page to post several snaps from the celebrations. The twins were treated to the party theme of ‘Young, Wild and Three’, which included the likes of a bouncy castle, balloon displays, and a visit from Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

In her sweet tribute, Leigh-Anne also chose to include moments from the twins’ lives so far, including a photo from when they were newborns.

“I can't believe my cherubs are threeeeee,” the 32-year-old penned at the beginning of her caption.

“I swear not a day goes by where I'm not laughing my head off and equally pulling my hair out,” the singer teased further.

“They are just the fricken best, I am ridiculously lucky and I am eternally grateful,” Leigh-Anne added.

Many of Leigh-Anne’s 10.1M followers have since taken to her comments section to send their own well-wishes to the twins.

“Omg they are so freaking adorable, happy birthday girls!” one fan replied.

“I can’t believe they’re three already!! Happy birthday girlies, they look so adorable Leigh I can’t with their hair,” another exclaimed.

In May of this year, Leigh-Anne – who tied the knot with her husband Andre last June – confessed that being in a long-distance marriage is “hell”.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, the popstar admitted: “He lives in Saudi, he plays football there. So for the last two years we’ve been apart, basically, seeing each other for maybe two days a month. It’s been hell to be honest.”

She added: “I really try not to [hold resentment] because I know what he’s doing it for. He’s doing it for us. It’s so hard though.”