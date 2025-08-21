Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals glimpse into twin daughters’ birthday

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been celebrating!

On August 16, 2021, the Little Mix singer became a mum for the first time with the birth of her twin daughters. Leigh-Anne – who shares her little ones with her footballer husband, Andre Gray, has never publicly unveiled her daughters’ names or faces.

Now, in honour of their fourth birthday, Leigh-Anne has taken the opportunity to reveal a glimpse into her twins’ birthday party!

Last night, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post a carousel of recent photos, many of which were taken at her daughters' birthday party.

Wearing matching pink dresses, Leigh-Anne’s twins were treated to an outdoor birthday party abroad, which included appearances from Peppa Pig and Spider-Man.

“Life lately PS.. i cannot believe the girls have just turned 4,” the proud mum gushed in the caption of her post.

“Just turning into the most incredible, beautiful, kind, funny little humans, blessed is an understatement,” Leigh-Anne praised.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of the Black Magic singer’s followers have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“I can’t believe your girls are getting so big now, so hard to believe they’re 4 already wow,” one fan exclaimed.

“Happy birthday to your little princesses, time flies,” another commented.

“Cannot believe the bubbas are now 4!! The most beautiful moments captured,” a third follower replied.

In May of last year, Leigh-Anne opened up about her struggles with being in a long-distance marriage.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, the hitmaker explained that Andre, whom she tied the knot with in June 2023, plays football abroad.

“For the last two years we’ve been apart, basically, seeing each other for maybe two days a month. It’s been hell to be honest,” she admitted, adding: “I know what he’s doing it for. He’s doing it for us. It’s so hard though.”

Leigh-Anne noted further: “I can’t move with him anywhere because obviously, I can’t have a career wherever he’s going to go. I have to be local to home."