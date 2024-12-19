Leigh-Anne Pinnock reflects on first acting role in Christmas movie

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been reflecting on her acting career.

The Little Mix band member made her acting debut in Boxing Day, a festive movie that was released in 2021.

Leigh-Anne played the role of Georgia in the romantic comedy and also got to sing as well as record original music for the film.

Now, amid the festive season, Pinnock has been reminiscing on her role and admitted she was ‘blessed’ to be a part of the movie.

On Instagram, Leigh-Anne shared a snippet from the film to her 10M followers of herself singing the hit song Say A Little Prayer.

In the caption of the video, the 33-year-old wrote, “That moment I starred and sang "Say A Little Prayer" in Boxing Day. still can't believe I was in a whole movie”.

“This moment, in this very special scene will forever be one of the highlights of my entire career so far!”.

She went on to add, “@amlameenbaby we really did that and if you haven't seen Boxing Day yet.. what you playing at?? best Xmas movie and I'm so blessed to have been apart of it”.

Many fans took to the comments to praise her work in the flick and to encourage her to act more in the future.

One commenter wrote, “leigh-anne actress comeback when??”.

“Absolutely loved this film! @netflixuk this needs to be added to your Christmas movie playlist. It is too good to not be on there”, penned a second fan.

Another said, “i watch it every year and even have the dvd, so proud of you and i love this movie sm!!”.