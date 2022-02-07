Leigh-Anne Pinnock posts adorable holiday snaps with twin babies

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is living the dream at the moment, enjoying a blissful family holiday in her second home, Jamaica.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 30-year-old songstress shared a series of sweet family photos, including rare snaps of her twin baby boys.

“There's no place like it,” Leigh-Anne sweetly wrote in the Instagram caption. In these gorgeous holiday snaps we see Leigh-Anne lazily walking along the jetty with footballer fiancé Andre Grey. Another lovely beach photo shows both Leigh-Anne and Andre cradling their baby boys, who are sweetly dressed in Jamaican colours.

Meanwhile, other snaps show the Wings singer enjoying the sunshine in a bright yellow bikini, playing with her sons in the clear blue sea and her fiancé Andre having a little lie down with his baby boy on the plane ride over.

Leigh-Anne welcomed the birth of her baby boys last August, announcing the special news that not only is she now a mum, but she’s now a mum-of-two!

Credit: instagram.com/leighannepinnock

“We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21,” Leigh-Anne sweetly wrote in the Instagram caption alongside an adorable snap of her twins’ tiny toes.

Since then Leigh-Anne and Andre have decided to keep their little ones out of the public eye as much as possible to respect their privacy, and have yet to share their names or any photos of their faces.

In January this year, Leigh-Ann shared a raw, powerful black and white photo of her breastfeeding both of her sons, the first of which without an emoji covering them from view.