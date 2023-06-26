Leigh-Anne Pinnock admits Little Mix hiatus can ‘unlock her potential’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been opening up about her career since Little Mix.

The popstar launched her first ever solo single earlier this month, titled Don’t Say Love.

Leigh-Anne is the first member of Little Mix to release solo music, ever since she and her bandmates, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, chose to go on hiatus last year.

Credit: Little Mix Instagram

Now, a few weeks into her solo journey, the 31-year-old has been opening up about her experience so far.

Last night, Leigh-Anne attended the BET Awards in Los Angeles. While on the red carpet, she expressed to People that she is excited to "show everybody what I'm made of."

"The reception to the single's been incredible. I'm excited to be in the States promoting it, and just seeing everyone's reaction has just been amazing," Leigh-Anne gushed.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

In her interview, the Black Magic singer admitted that her time in Little Mix meant that she struggled to fully express herself in the band’s music. However, now that she is going solo, she has full control.

“I definitely think there's a lot more to Leigh-Anne than you even know," she teased, hinting at her upcoming album.

"When you’re in a group, there’s only so much you can show of yourself, so I think that’s the exciting part," Leigh-Anne continued. "I get to unlock all this potential now and show everybody what I’m made of and what I can do."

Credit: Little Mix Instagram

In December 2021, one year after former bandmate Jesy Nelson left the group, the Little Mix girls announced that they would be taking a hiatus following their Confetti Tour in May 2022.

At the time, the band stated that they needed a pause to “recharge and work on some other projects,” but that they would return to Little Mix in the future.

"We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future,” they promised.