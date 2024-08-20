Lea Michele marks son’s birthday amid pregnancy with second child

Lea Michele is celebrating!

Today (August 20) marks the fourth birthday of the former Glee actress’ son, Ever.

Lea welcomed her baby boy back in August 2020 alongside her husband, Zandy Reich. The couple are also now preparing to welcome their second child, as Lea is pregnant with a baby girl.

In honour of the special occasion, Lea has now taken the opportunity to share the love for her firstborn.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to post an adorable photo from her recent baby shower.

The sweet snap showcases Lea giving Ever a hug in their matching pink outfits, as dad Zandy watches on proudly.

“Happy 4th Birthday to our beautiful boy!” the Broadway star gushed in her caption.

Following her heartwarming tribute to her young son, many of Lea’s 8.2M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes to Ever.

“I can’t believe this baby is already 4, he was born just yesterday! Happy birthday to Ever, I hope he will enjoy being a big brother,” one fan replied.

“Happy 4th birthday to Ever Leo, he’s so lucky to have you and Zandy! He’ll be one amazing big brother!” anothe exclaimed.

“Happy Birthday to Ever, he is so cute,” a third fan added.

Earlier this year, fans of Lea and Zandy were thrilled when the couple announced their pregnancy with their second child.

The couple – who tied the knot back in 2019 – took to social media in March to reveal their baby joy, as Lea shared a beautiful photo of her blossoming baby bump.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed,” she penned in her caption at the time.

Then, on May 12, Lea celebrated Mother’s Day in the United States by confirming that she is expecting a baby girl.

Alongside a stunning image of her bump with a bouquet of flowers, Lea wrote: “The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter.”