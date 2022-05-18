Lauren Goodger shares insight into caring for teething tot while being pregnant

The Only Way is Essex star has opened up about her struggles to get a peaceful night's sleep while she is preparing to give birth to her second child and her daughter Larose is teething.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share how her morning was going after a tough night. She wrote, “Been up since 3AM with @babylarose.x. Got 45 mins sleep in and then she not settle again… I think teething. Just been so different last few nights x”.

Credit: Instagram

The former reality television star continued, “I still haven’t rested but I do it all for her, we been up most of the night. My whole body is shaking in so much pain carrying this baby (Bump) and Larose”.

“Cried already this morning, I am so overwhelmed… I hate seeing her uncomfortable stressed or in pain. This is why I keep going… But what a proud mumma I’ll look back 1 day at my babies and say it was me”.

“I am mentally and physically exhausted. I don't know how I do it.. Yeh I do I do it running on love xx”.

Lauren is currently pregnant with her and boyfriend Charles Drury’s second child. The couple have had an on-off relationship since 2020.

The pair welcomed baby Larose into the world in July 2021 and revealed in January, when Lauren was 16 weeks pregnant, that they were expecting another little girl. How precious!

Since announcing her pregnancy, Lauren has kept followers up to date on how her pregnancy is going with open and honest posts on Instagram.

Recently she said, "My body has changed so much and grown and carried both my pregnancy's now for 2 years back to back… It's not been easy mentally or physically but I am so proud of it".

"Not saying it's been easy but it's been god damn worth it".