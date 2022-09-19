Lauren Goodger says her daughter is the ‘best gift’ as she marks her birthday

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger is marking turning 36-years-old today surrounded by the support of her friends, family and fans, after the whirlwind this past year has put her through.

Lauren tragically lost her newborn daughter Lorena in July after complications with her umbilical cord as it “had two big knots in it and was around her neck”.

Not only did the former reality television star suffer the tragic loss of a child this year, her ex-boyfriend of five years, Jake McLean, lost his life following a car crash while he was in Turkey, also in July.

Taking to Instagram to open up about her birthday today, Lauren shared a photo of herself with the caption, “It’s My Birthday in the morning (midnight) on the same day we lay Our Beautiful Majesty The Queen to rest (God Rest Her Soul)… Maybe something quite special this birthday? Up there with my Lorena”.

“This year has been one year I will never forget for all the pain and heartbreak and lessons that I trust in the universe, but my best present every year is waking up with my @babylarose.x.”.

The 36-year-old added, “Lorena is always with us. Thank you for all the support.. Another year done, here’s to next year”.

Friends and fans wasted no time in heading to the comments to share birthday wishes and supportive messages for Lauren.

Model Lauryn Goodman wrote, “Happy Birthday. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, & loved by more than you know”.

“Happy bornday u absolute queen, forever proud of you, always rising from the pain. I love you”, penned Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan Wallace.

A follower sweetly added, “You're a very strong determined woman. You have not had it easy. I admire your resilience. You are such an amazing mom to your little girl. Enjoy your birthday, may it be as special as you are”.