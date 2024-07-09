Lauren Goodger pays tribute on late daughter Lorena’s second birthday

Lauren Goodger has been paying tribute to her late daughter.

The Only Way Is Essex star heartbreakingly lost her second child, a baby girl named Lorena, moments after her birth in July 2022.

Yesterday (July 8) would have been Lorena’s second birthday. To mark her daughter’s heavenly birthday, Lauren took to social media last night to pay tribute to her.

On her Instagram page, the 37-year-old posted a video montage of herself and her firstborn, two-year-old Larose, marking Lorena’s birthday in their garden.

“Me and my Larose made a very special one for you in our garden, lit a candle and let off your balloon and ate lots of cake,” Lauren penned within the video, in dedication to her late daughter.

In the caption of her post, the reality star went on to add: “Happy Heavenly 2nd Birthday Lorena .. made me realise even more each year how lucky I am to have your big sister Larose!”

“She is one in a million and I couldn’t have got through today without her. She is my rock ! so so so proud of both my girls love you both always mummy,” Lauren added.

Following her heartbreaking tribute, many of Lauren’s 949K followers have been taking to her comments section to show their support.

“You’re so brave and strong, Lauren. Sending you lots of love today,” one fan replied.

“Thinking of you & your precious angel in the sky darling xxxx,” another commented.

“Happy 2nd birthday princess, thinking of you both today x,” a third follower added.

After a hiatus from the series, Lauren returned to TOWIE earlier this year and spoke to co-star Amy Childs about Lorena’s passing.

In the emotional scene, Lauren reflected: “It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. She’s still with me, always will be.”

“She was perfect. Nine pound beautiful baby. Natural labour. She lost oxygen, so it’s just heartbreaking. I just feel… I never thought I’d go through that, especially after having Larose,” she added, admitting that she “didn’t process it until this year.”