Lauren Conrad shows off her bare baby bump and she is glowing

Lauren Conrad is set to welcome her second child very soon and the former star of The Hills is eager to meet her tiny tot.

The 33-year-old showed off her bare baby bump in a stunning photo and the soon-to-be mum-of-two is glowing.

She is obviously so excited about meeting her little one, but is undoubtedly feeling those pre-birth nerves.

Lauren joked, “Currently somewhere between “Get this baby out of me!” and “Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!”

The designer added, “And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?”

Her followers couldn’t get over how beautiful she looked.

Leslie Bruce wrote, ‘You look better in a white bikini at 9 months pregnant than I ever will.’

‘You are such a beautiful mama!’ Hannah Skvarla gushed.

A fellow mum added, ‘So cute! Our due dates might be near each other. I'll be 39 weeks tomorrow. Currently on baby watch.’

Lauren revealed she was expecting her second child in April. The lifestyle guru wrote, “It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.”

Lauren and her husband William are also parents to two-year-old son Liam. We are so excited for The Hills star to welcome baby #2.