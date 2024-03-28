Laura Whitmore reveals rare glimpse of daughter for her birthday

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are celebrating!

The former Love Island host and current Love Island voiceover presenter have been marking their daughter’s birthday.

In March 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Stevie. Now, the proud parents have been celebrating her third birthday!

Although Laura tends to keep her private life away from the spotlight, the TV presenter has chosen to share a glimpse of her toddler.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 38-year-old posted an adorable throwback clip of Stevie, running towards her mum as Laura arrives home.

“Three years of coming home to you,” Laura gushed in the caption of her post.

Following the sweet birthday tribute, many famous faces have since been expressing their own well-wishes to Stevie.

“Happy birthday gorgeous little Stevie!! Xxxx,” commented The Inbetweeners alum Emily Atack.

“Happy happy birthday baby girl,” replied former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

“happy birthday beautiful one, well done mum n dad,” added broadcaster Ore Oduba, who competed on Strictly with Laura in 2016.

Laura and Iain first met at an ITV party in 2016. However, the pair did not face rumours of a romance until July 2017. One month later, Laura sweetly confirmed their relationship on social media, and the couple subsequently got engaged in January 2020.

In December 2020, the Irish actress announced her pregnancy news by posting an image to Instagram of a Guns N’ Roses themed baby grow, with the words ‘Coming 2021’ written alongside it.

“I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly. However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control,” she penned at the time.

One month later, Laura and Iain surprised their fans by confirming that they had secretly tied the knot in November 2020.