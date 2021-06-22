Laura Whitmore offers one piece of advice for this year’s Islanders

It’s been a long time coming but Love Island is finally going to be back on our screen in a matter of days, with the brand new season due to air next Monday, June 28.

Following the full cast announcements which were revealed yesterday, Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore shared her excitement for the new season, while honouring her predecessor, the late Caroline Flack.

“I think we’re all ready for some love! Ahhhhhh! So excited to watch the new islanders. Hope you enjoy talking about them and following their journey,” Laura gushed to her 1.4M Instagram followers.

The 36-year-old Bray native then went on to remind the public to be kind to the new Islanders following their stay in the villa. “Just a reminder to treat them with love, compassion and respect when they leave the show and go back to real life.”

Referencing her dear friend, Laura concluded her post by writing, “Caroline I hope we do you proud. One week to go.”

Talking about this long-awaited new season of Love Island, Laura later said she’s “so excited to be back hosting.”

As a devoted fan of the show herself, Laura offered one piece of advice for this year’s Islanders. “The only thing I can say is be yourself,” the new mum said, adding, “Eight weeks is a long time, if you try and play a game or try to be something you’re not, you’re going to get found out quite quickly.”

“From watching the show, I would just say be yourself if you want to be in there for the long run.”

Love Island is due to premiere on ITV2 next Monday, June 28, at 9pm. In the meantime, check out the confirmed full line-up here.