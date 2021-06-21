The full Love Island line-up is finally here: Meet the singletons

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — the full list of cast members to enter the Love Island villa next week has finally been announced!

Ahead of the series premiere which is due to air next Monday, June 28, ITV have been sharing the new line-up of singletons all morning, introducing their eager fans to the brand new crop of Love Island contestants.

These 11 singletons will enter the Love Island villa in the hopes of finding love and walking away with that illustrious £50,000 prize.

Kicking off the bikini clad line-up we have our first Islander, 21-year-old Sharon Gaffka from Oxford. According to the Love Island social media channels, “Sharon has conquered beauty pageants, worked on government policies and is now ready to take on the villa!”

Next up we have our first confirmed male contestant, 24-year-old VIP events host Aaron Francis from London.

21-year-old Liberty Poole from Birmingham is the third Islander to be introduced. A marketing student and waitress, Liberty is done with players and is looking for a more of a nice guy in the villa.

24-year-old Hugo Hammond from Hampshire takes spot number four. As the Love Island social media bio reads, “PE teacher Hugo is ready to learn a few lessons in love.”

Our third single lady is 22-year-old model Shannon Singh from Fife. “Sexy Scottish lass Shannon needs someone who can match her blinding banter. Any takers?” Only time will tell!

Islander number six is 24-year-old Jake Cornish from Weston-super-Mare. Water engineer Jake just got out of a seven-year-long relationship, definitely leaving him with some trust issues. “For me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you,” the blue-eyed boy remarked.

Next up we have 26-year-old Kaz Kamwi from Essex. “Fashion blogger Kaz is done kissing frogs and is ready to find her Prince Charming.”

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Brad McClelland from Northumberland is a man after our own hearts. “Single for two years, lives with his nana and has never been on a date… No-one needs a summer of love more than Brad!”

25-year-old financial services marketing executive Chloe Burrows from Bicester is single and ready to mingle. Her dream guy is, “really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you.” Let’s hope that’s not too much to ask!

Our last male Islander is 22-year-old Toby Aromolaran from Essex. “Footballer Toby has been single his whole life, but will he find a keeper this summer?”

Last but not least, our final singleton is 26-year-old lettings manager Faye Winter from Devon, who’s “ready to bring her main character energy to the villa.”

With the full line-up confirmed that means that we have only 11 singletons entering the Love Island villa next Monday, leaving one girl on her lonesome. This first coupling up just got VERY interesting!