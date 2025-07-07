Laura Anderson speaks out about realities of dating as a single parent

Laura Anderson has spoken out about the realities of dating as a single parent.

The former Love Island finalist is a mum to her daughter Bonnie, whom she welcomed in September 2023 with her ex-boyfriend, Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy. The couple decided to split shortly before announcing their pregnancy,

Laura is now in a relationship with footballer Clark Robertson, whom she has been dating for the past year. The pair are also living together with one-year-old Bonnie.

Now, ahead of Bonnie’s second birthday in September, Laura has been opening up about her new relationship as a first-time mother.

In an interview with OK!, the 36-year-old described motherhood as being “a different world”.

“There’s so much to learn, and it can be overwhelming, though it’s also enjoyable and exciting. You just have to jump in head first and hopefully get the support that you deserve. Enjoy the cuddles and the moments when they’re tiny,” Laura explained.

The reality star was then asked how she has been finding dating as a single parent.

“It’s definitely different. Clark has kids, too, so we’re mindful of that and the exes – the other mum and dad. The kids will always come first, and even though I put my life out there, his kids won’t be on my social media, at least not at the moment. It’s nice, him and Bonnie are little BFFs. I feel really lucky to have him, he’s quite hands-on,” she praised.

Laura was also quizzed on whether or not there could be wedding bells for the couple any time soon.

“It would be nice in the future… you’ll be the first to know. At the moment, I’m really enjoying the new house. Clark and I were doing long-distance before, so it’s been a nice transition for us to move in together. Now I’m basically a WAG. I never thought I’d be saying that! I didn’t even like football before,” she teased.